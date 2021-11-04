Baylor-TCU Revivalry set for 10th year in Big 12

It’s been called the Revivalry.

But in truth any evangelistic harmony between Baylor and TCU flies out the window whenever a football game breaks out. Quite simply, these two old rivals can’t stand each other.

The contentious nature of the rivalry goes way back to 1899 when both schools were located in Waco and played to a scoreless tie. It was a much different scenario 115 years later when the Bears overcame the Horned Frogs, 61-58, in one of the most thrilling games in Big 12 history.

As good as the rivalry was in the Southwest Conference, it’s become even more intense after the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. TCU fans always felt shunned because their school wasn’t invited to the Big 12 at its inception in 1996 while Baylor made the cut by having more political power.

Second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda immediately picked up on the deep-seated roots of the Revivalry during his first season with the Bears in 2020. He expects the intensity to ramp up Saturday at Amon Carter Stadium when the Bears face a TCU squad that will play without Gary Patterson, who parted ways with the school Sunday after 21 seasons as head coach.