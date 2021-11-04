Baylor-TCU Revivalry set for 10th year in Big 12

It’s been called the Revivalry.
But in truth any evangelistic harmony between Baylor and TCU flies out the window whenever a football game breaks out. Quite simply, these two old rivals can’t stand each other.
The contentious nature of the rivalry goes way back to 1899 when both schools were located in Waco and played to a scoreless tie. It was a much different scenario 115 years later when the Bears overcame the Horned Frogs, 61-58, in one of the most thrilling games in Big 12 history.
As good as the rivalry was in the Southwest Conference, it’s become even more intense after the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. TCU fans always felt shunned because their school wasn’t invited to the Big 12 at its inception in 1996 while Baylor made the cut by having more political power.
Second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda immediately picked up on the deep-seated roots of the Revivalry during his first season with the Bears in 2020. He expects the intensity to ramp up Saturday at Amon Carter Stadium when the Bears face a TCU squad that will play without Gary Patterson, who parted ways with the school Sunday after 21 seasons as head coach.
“I think they’re going to be very motivated,” Aranda said. “I think for them to have a spark, for them to rally which I anticipate they’re going to do, makes it that much tougher of a game.”
This will be the 10th game between the two schools since TCU joined the Big 12 with the Horned Frogs holding a 6-3 lead to take the overall series lead 56-53-7. Here’s a look back at some of the best, worst, and craziest moments of the Revivalry during the last decade.
Best game: 2014
Clearly the two best teams in the Big 12 in 2014, the Bears and Horned Frogs played a game for the ages at newly-opened McLane Stadium.
After the Horned Frogs opened up a 58-37 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Bears stormed back to score the final 24 points as Bryce Petty threw a pair of touchdown passes. Baylor kicker Chris Callahan finished off the game with the biggest moment of his career as he nailed a 28-yard field goal as time expired.
The game featured a whopping 1,267 yards total offense, including 782 yards on a school-record 109 plays by the Bears. Petty threw for 510 yards and six touchdowns while Shock Linwood rushed for 178 yards.
Though the No. 5 Bears were higher ranked than No. 9 TCU, nobody blamed Baylor fans for storming the field to celebrate with the team after witnessing this thriller.
"These are wins that you think about and dream about," said former Baylor coach Art Briles. "But they very seldom happen."
Worst game: 2016
Amid Baylor’s sexual assault scandal, Briles was fired in May 2016. But the fallout didn’t really show on the field until this Nov. 5 game as the Horned Frogs pummeled the Bears, 62-22.
The game had a foreboding tone from the start after some of Briles' former assistant coaches who were still on interim coach Jim Grobe’s staff tweeted their support for Briles in the scandal.
Some fans wore black T-shirts that read #CAB in support of Briles. One fan hung a black banner from his McLane Stadium suite that read CAB.
The Horned Frogs piled up 688 yards total offense against a Baylor team that looked divided and dispirited as the off-field issues surrounding the program finally revealed just how worn down this team really was.
“Right now, guys are embarrassed, coaches are embarrassed, we just didn’t play very good,” said former Baylor interim coach Jim Grobe.
Wettest and wildest game: 2015
A lightning delay forced this game at Amon Carter Stadium to be delayed 50 minutes, but the rain never stopped.
Playing in a torrential downpour, the Horned Frogs hung on for a 28-21 double-overtime win as they knocked the Bears out of the Big 12 championship race.
After delivering a tremendous performance off the bench the previous week in a 45-35 road win at Oklahoma State, Baylor sophomore quarterback Chris Johnson struggled in his first career start, completing just seven of 24 passes for 62 yards.
Johnson fumbled twice and threw an interception as the Bears committed five turnovers in the cold, wet conditions. Josh Carraway’s 56-yard fumble return for a second-quarter touchdown was a key play in TCU’s win.
"The ball was real slick, hard to grip," said Johnson, who hit just one of his last 11 passes. "It just made it tough. It makes you one-dimensional. But no excuses, TCU played in the same rain we did, the same weather, the same conditions."
Best passing performance
Bryce Petty didn’t deliver his most accurate passing performance in the 61-58 win over the Horned Frogs in 2014. He hit 28 of 55 passes and threw two interceptions, including a pick by TCU’s Marcus Mallet that was returned for a 49-yard touchdown to give the Horned Frogs a 58-37 lead early in the fourth quarter.
But when he found his targets, fireworks erupted as his 510 yards were the third most in school history and his six touchdowns tied the most in Baylor history.
Petty’s first touchdown pass of the day came in the first quarter when he found Antwan Goodley for a 66-yarder, and he followed with a 67-yarder to KD Cannon in the second quarter. His 28-yard scoring pass to Goodley and his 25-yarder to Corey Coleman helped the Bears score the game’s final 24 points in the fourth quarter to win the thriller.
"It was just a statement game for us," Petty said. "It is another chance to prove that we are here to stay."
Top rushing performance
The Bears suffered their worst home loss in 11 years when TCU road-graded them 62-22 in 2016, and one of the biggest reasons was Kyle Hicks.
Hicks plowed through Baylor’s defense for 192 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 26 carries.
His scoring outburst began in the second quarter when he ran six, 22 and three yards for touchdowns. He added an 18-yard scoring run in the third quarter before capping his big day with a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Most dominating defensive performance
TCU All-America defensive end Mat Boesen led the Big 12 with 11.5 sacks in 2017, and his lights-out performance against Baylor made up nearly half of them.
Boesen was constantly in Baylor’s backfield as he collected 5.5 sacks for 33 yards lost and forced a fumble. The Horned Frogs’ amassed eight sacks against Baylor quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Zach Smith in a 45-22 win.
Top special teams play
Freshman kicker John Mayers had never nailed a field goal longer than 38 yards when former Baylor coach Matt Rhule asked him to step in to attempt a 51-yarder with the Bears trailing by three against the Horned Frogs in 2019.
After Baylor had been flagged for two false starts back to the 34, it looked like the kick might be out of Mayers’ range. Intitially, Rhule sent Noah Rauschenberg out to attempt the field goal, but called him back and went with Mayers.
Mayers nailed the 51-yarder with 36 seconds left in regulation, and the Bears eventually pulled off a 29-23 in triple-overtime as Brewer hit Denzel Mims for a four-yard touchdown pass.
"I think (the referee) thought I was icing my own kicker," Rhule said. "I had to call timeout about three times. Mayers, man, he's a gamer. Great lesson for me as a coach, not that I don't trust Noah. I completely trust Noah. But sometimes, you've got to dance with who brought you."
Funniest moment
Baylor’s historic 61-58 over TCU was already in the books, but the Bears apparently wanted to get a little more mileage out of it.
In the 2015 team photo, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton (No. 61) lined up to the right of lineman Spencer Drango (58). They claimed 61 kneeling next to 58 was purely coincidence, but nobody really believed them.