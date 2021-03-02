 Skip to main content
Baylor-TCU soccer game canceled
The Baylor-TCU soccer game Saturday in Fort Worth has been canceled due to Big 12 COVID-19 interruption guidelines.

It marked the second straight Baylor soccer match that has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol following last weekend's exhibition match against Texas A&M.

The Bears are now scheduled to open spring soccer against Texas at 6 p.m. March 11 at Betty Lou Mays Field.

