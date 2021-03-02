Baylor-TCU soccer game canceled

The Baylor-TCU soccer game Saturday in Fort Worth has been canceled due to Big 12 COVID-19 interruption guidelines.
It marked the second straight Baylor soccer match that has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol following last weekend's exhibition match against Texas A&M.
The Bears are now scheduled to open spring soccer against Texas at 6 p.m. March 11 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
