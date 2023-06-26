Grey Hamilton will join Baylor men’s tennis as a new assistant coach effective July 1, head coach Michael Woodson announced Monday.

An Ole Miss alum, Hamilton aided the Rebels to four-straight NCAA tournament appearances and qualified to the NCAA Doubles Championship in 2017. In the 2018 season, he played a key role in Ole Miss’ 17th Sweet 16 program appearance. Hamilton also won the doubles regional title at the 2016 ITA Southern Regional Tournament.

Earning a business administration degree with a concentration in entrepreneurship, Hamilton was on both the dean’s and SEC honor rolls while being named an ITA Scholar-Athlete.

“We are very fortunate to be adding Grey to our coaching staff for the upcoming season,” said Woodson in a press release. “I have personally known him for the better part of a decade, first as one of the elite players in the country in college and on the professional circuit, then as an up-and-coming collegiate coach. Grey brings competitiveness, humility and a passion for making an impact that will have an immediate effect on our student-athletes and the entire men’s tennis program as evidenced by the successful rise of the SMU program during his tenure.”

After a run at a professional career in 2019, highlighted by trips to the Arcadia M15 singles final and the Cancun M15 doubles final, Hamilton returned to Ole Miss to serve as a volunteer coach. He then joined SMU for a three-year stint, working under coach Grant Chen to push the Mustangs to back-to-back automatic NCAA Championship appearances in 2022 and 2023 after winning the ACC title in the same consecutive years.

“I couldn’t be more honored and excited for the opportunity to be a part of such a storied program, and particularly to work alongside Michael and Izak [van der Merwe], two men I have tremendous respect for,” Hamilton said. “Baylor is a special place, and I can’t wait to get started!”