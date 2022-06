The Baylor men’s tennis team has added Hungarian standout Zsombor Velcz to the 2022 recruiting class, head coach Michael Woodson announced Wednesday. Velcz heads to Waco after a stint with the Match Point Tennis Club.

Velcz comes to the Bears with a universal tennis rating of 13.44, an ATP singles ranking of 835 and doubles ranking of 862. In 2018, he was Hungary’s Under-16 national champion.

Velcz will join a Baylor team that went 29-4 in the 2022 season and reached the NCAA’s Elite Eight.