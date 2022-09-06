Baylor tennis alum Matias Soto nominated for Davis Cup

Baylor men's tennis alum Matias Soto will play for Team Chile in the Davis Cup for the third time in his career this month.

Soto last competed in the Davis Cup in September of 2021 and May 2022.

Seeded sixth, Chile will play Team Peru in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 16-17 at Club Lawn Tennis de La Exposicion in the World Group 1 First Round. Chile is ranked 23rd with 279.38 points, while Peru is ranked 34th.

He joins Chilean team members Alejandro Tabilo, Cristian Garin, Nicolas Jarry and Gonzalo Lama on the squad. Their captain is Nicolas Massu, former ATP No. 9 player and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Soto enters the Davis Cup carrying a No. 528 ATP rating in singles and 1040 in doubles.