Baylor tennis' Boitan, doubles duo roll into NCAA semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — After surviving close matches through the first three rounds of the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship, Baylor’s Adrian Boitan blasted his way into the national semifinals.

Boitan dismissed North Carolina’s William Blumberg, 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus.

The Bears sophomore reached the quarterfinals with three-set wins over Florida Gulf Coast’s Janmagnus Johnson, Mississippi State’s Florian Broska and San Diego’s August Holmgren. Now Boitan moves into the semifinals to play No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina on Thursday.

Blumberg probably doesn't want to see another Baylor player for a while. He also suffered a loss with his doubles partner Brian Cernoch to Baylor's duo of Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah, as the BU duo scored a 6-4, 0-6, 10-7 victory to move on to the tournament semifinals.

Lah and Frantzen, the ninth-seeded team in the field, will take on Tennessee's fourth-seeded Adam Walton and Pat Harper in Thursday's semifinals at 5 p.m. Central.

This marks the first time in Baylor program history that the Bears have sent both a doubles team and a singles player to the NCAA semis in the same year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.