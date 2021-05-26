Baylor tennis' Boitan rolls into NCAA singles national semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — After surviving close matches through the first three rounds of the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship, Baylor’s Adrian Boitan blasted his way into the national semifinals.
Boitan dismissed North Carolina’s William Blumberg, 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus.
The Bears sophomore reached the quarterfinals with three-set wins over Florida Gulf Coast’s Janmagnus Johnson, Mississippi State’s Florian Broska and San Diego’s August Holmgren. Now Boitan moves into the semifinals to play No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina on Tuesday.
