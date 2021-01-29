 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor tennis breezes past Abilene Christian, 7-0
0 comments

Baylor tennis breezes past Abilene Christian, 7-0

{{featured_button_text}}
Audrey Boch-Collins

Baylor freshman Audrey Boch-Collins returns a shot during her singles win on Friday. The Bears defeated Abilene Christian, 7-0. 

 Chad Conine

The Baylor women’s tennis team cruised past Abilene Christian, 7-0, on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The 20th-ranked Bears swept three doubles matches and won five of six singles matches in straight sets. Baylor senior Jessica Hinojosa split the first two sets against ACU’s Nini Memishishi before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-1) victory on the No. 1 singles court.

The Baylor doubles team of Audrey Boch-Collins and Angie Shakhraichuk finished off a 7-5 victory on the No. 1 doubles court over ACU’s Claire Fisher and Ileana Mocciola to complete the doubles point sweep.

Bears Kris Sorokolet, Shakhraichuk, Livia Kraus, Boch-Collins and Sara Ziodato all won their singles matches in straight sets.

The Baylor women continue their season by hosting SMU at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert