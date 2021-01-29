Baylor tennis breezes past Abilene Christian, 7-0

The Baylor women’s tennis team cruised past Abilene Christian, 7-0, on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The 20th-ranked Bears swept three doubles matches and won five of six singles matches in straight sets. Baylor senior Jessica Hinojosa split the first two sets against ACU’s Nini Memishishi before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-1) victory on the No. 1 singles court.

The Baylor doubles team of Audrey Boch-Collins and Angie Shakhraichuk finished off a 7-5 victory on the No. 1 doubles court over ACU’s Claire Fisher and Ileana Mocciola to complete the doubles point sweep.

Bears Kris Sorokolet, Shakhraichuk, Livia Kraus, Boch-Collins and Sara Ziodato all won their singles matches in straight sets.

The Baylor women continue their season by hosting SMU at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

