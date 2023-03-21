The Baylor women’s tennis team continued its winning ways with a 5-2 victory over Denver at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center Tuesday night.

The Bears (10-9) picked up their highest-ranked win of the season, as the Pioneers (11-3) are currently listed at No. 41 in the ITA rankings.

The duo of Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva picked up a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles, while Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson earned a 6-3 decision at No. 3 doubles to give BU the first point of the match.

In singles play, Sahdiieva helped the Bears jump out to a 2-0 advantage with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3. Denver responded with a victory at No. 6 singles, before Daniella Dimitrov picked up the 7-5, 6-2 decision on No. 5. The freshman has earned four singles wins in the last six matches for Baylor.

A 7-6 (4), 6-1 upset by Shcherbinina, who is currently ranked No. 124 in the ITA rankings, over No. 69 Taylor Melville on No. 1 clinched the match for the Bears. The match was played out with Baylor and Denver splitting the last two points.

The Bears remain home and return to Big 12 action this weekend when they host West Virginia and Iowa State.