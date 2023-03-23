DALLAS — The 49th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis swept the No. 47 SMU Mustangs, 4-0, on Thursday.

Baylor (10-11) got the doubles point, gathering two quick wins on courts four and six before claiming an absolute battle by Luc Koenig on five to take the match.

SMU struck first in doubles play, taking a 6-3 match decision on one with No. 69 Adam Neff and Pranav Kumar defeating No. 11 Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz.

It didn’t take long for the Bears to take the remaining two courts and the doubles point, as Koenig and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi dominated to a 6-2 win on two, while Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen got win No. 4 together this season, 6-4, on Court Three.

Ethan Muza delivered the first singles win for the Bears at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex, taking a 6-3, 6-1 match over SMU’s Louis Cloud. Grassi Mazzuchi just moments later gave Baylor point No. 3, as he defeated Kumar, 7-5, 6-2, on Court Four.

Almost one hour later, Koenig fought back after a second-set surge from SMU’s Julian Steinhausen to clinch the match, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

“I feel like everybody contributed today," Baylor coach Michael Woodson said. "I mean, that's just good stuff. We needed this one and we're going to celebrate it."

The Bears hit the road to play at Tulsa next Wednesday.