Baylor men's and women's tennis each picked up All-Big 12 first team selections as sophomore Alina Shcherbinina and junior Tadeas Paroulek received spots on the conference singles teams.

Paroulek and freshman Zsombor Velcz also received first team doubles honors while Velcz was named to the men's tennis second team singles list.

Shcherbinina went 6-3 in Big 12 action with a 15-6 overall season record. The Moscow native collected a team-high three wins over ranked opponents. Despite the Bears' 1-3 start in conference play, Shcherbinina went 3-1 at No. 2 singles before taking over the top of the lineup for the rest of the season.

Since the conference split team honors in 2017, Paroulek is the first Baylor men's player to earn first-team honors in both singles and doubles. The Czech tallied a 12-6 record and was 1-0 in Big 12 with a victory over Texas Tech's No. 42 Olle Wallin.

In doubles play, Paroulek and Velcz put on a 20-3 record highlighted by a perfect 3-0 in Big 12 play. The duo opened conference play with a win over 72nd-ranked Reed Collier and Dimitrios Azoidis.

Velcz posted a 15-6 dual-match record and went 2-1 in conference play. The freshman earned a first-set win against Texas' national No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri, the Big 12 Men's Tennis Player of the Year, before the match was clinched. His lone loss was to former Bear, 98th-ranked Alex Martinez from Oklahoma.

The men's team awaits seeding for the NCAA team championship, which will be announced at 5:30 Monday in a livestream on NCAA.com.