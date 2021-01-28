Baylor tennis hosting Abilene Christian on Friday

The Baylor women’s tennis team returns to action on its home court when it hosts Abilene Christian at noon on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

It marks the first time in nearly 20 years that Baylor and ACU have met in women’s tennis. Baylor and ACU last played Feb. 3, 2001 and the all-time series is locked at 6-6-1.

The Bears (4-1) moved up three spots in Tuesday’s ITA Top 25 to No. 20 following a win over No. 20 Arizona State and a loss to No. 3 Texas at the ITA Kickoff Weekend last Saturday and Sunday in Austin.

Spectators are allowed at 25 percent capacity at the Hurd outdoor facility. Masks and social distancing are required. Attendance will be more restricted if the match has to move to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center due to inclement weather.