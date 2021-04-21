Baylor tennis hosting Big 12 tourney starting Thursday

The Baylor men’s and women’s teams will host the Big 12 Championships starting Thursday and concluding Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

No. 8 seed Kansas State will play No. 9 seed Kansas in the opening match of the women’s tournament at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The women’s quarterfinals will begin at noon on Friday. Semifinals will be Saturday and the championship match will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The men’s first round will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The semifinals will be Sunday and the championship match is set to start at 2 p.m. on Monday.

