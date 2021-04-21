 Skip to main content
Baylor tennis hosting Big 12 tourney starting Thursday
The Baylor women’s tennis team will open the Big 12 Tournament in the quarterfinals on Friday. 

 Staff photo — Chad Conine

The Baylor men’s and women’s teams will host the Big 12 Championships starting Thursday and concluding Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

No. 8 seed Kansas State will play No. 9 seed Kansas in the opening match of the women’s tournament at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The women’s quarterfinals will begin at noon on Friday. Semifinals will be Saturday and the championship match will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The men’s first round will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The semifinals will be Sunday and the championship match is set to start at 2 p.m. on Monday.

