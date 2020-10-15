Baylor tennis opens fall at TCU in 1st action since March

The Baylor men’s tennis team will open the fall season at the TCU Invitational on Friday at the Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth.

Bears Finn Bass, Charlie Broom, Sebastian Nothhaft and Nick Stachowiak will represent Baylor at the tournament against competition from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, and host TCU.

This will be the first collegiate action for the Bears since March 7 at Arizona State, when the 2019-20 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doubles play is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday with singles action to follow. The TCU Invitational will continue through Sunday.