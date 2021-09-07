Baylor tennis players pepper ITA preseason rankings

A quartet of Baylor men’s tennis players and one singles team received ITA preseason rankings on Tuesday.

Baylor senior Matias Soto is ranked No. 7, junior Adrian Boitan checked in at No. 9, senior Sven Lah was No. 73 and junior Finn Bass came in at No. 116.

On the doubles side, Bass and Lah were ranked at No. 27.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Texas and TCU had five singles ranked, Texas Tech and Oklahoma had two, while Oklahoma State had one player ranked. In doubles, Oklahoma had one, while Texas and TCU had two.