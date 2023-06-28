Izak van der Merwe, a five-year member of the Baylor men’s tennis staff, was promoted to associate head coach, announced Tuesday by head coach Michael Woodson.

Beginning in 2019, van der Merwe joined the staff as volunteer assistant and was promoted to assistant coach in August of 2020 when then-assistant Woodson was promoted to interim head coach.

A two-time recipient of the ITA Texas Regional Assistant Coach of the Year awards, van der Merwe aided Baylor to indoor and outdoor team championship appearances and three straight Big 12 tournament titles. Since van der Merwe’s first spring season in 2019, the Bears have produced 15 first-team ITA All-Americans and one second-team member.

Before coming to Baylor, van der Merwe competed on the ATP World Tour from 2005 to 2014, earning a career-high No. 94 doubles ranking and No. 113 singles ranking and winning a total of 17 ATP Challenger Tour singles and doubles titles.

He also competed as part of Team South Africa in 13 Davis Cup ties from 2006 to 2014, where the team made four World Group Playoff appearances.

The Johannesburg, South Africa, native played collegiate tennis at Old Dominion and was the school's first two-time ITA Collegiate Tennis All-American and the only Monarch to reach the national semifinals in the NCAA, All-American and ITA Indoor national championships.

He earned All-America status in doubles (2004) and singles (2004, 2005) and capped off his Monarch career with a 73-27 singles record and 73-33 doubles record. He was inducted into the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.