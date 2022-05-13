Baylor tennis rallies for 4-3 win over Stanford

Trailing 3-1 in the late stages of the Super Regional, the No. 3 Baylor tennis team relied on its experience and moxie at crunch time to pull out a win over No. 18 Stanford.

The Bears’ riveting 4-3 win at the Hurd Tennis Center put them back in the Elite Eight at Champaign, Ill.

After reaching the national championship match last year, Baylor coach Michael Woodson is confident that his squad will be ready Thursday against either Tennessee or Florida State.

“It’s really, really hard to get there,” Woodson said. “These last few matches have been nails, and maybe we win because we’re home. That’s a credit to the great, consistent elite season these players have put together. From there, it’s anybody’s tournament. For us to just have an opportunity to play in the Elite Eight is something special, and we’re going to cherish it and try to take it home.”

Stanford won the doubles point as Tomas Kopczynski and Axel Geller took a 6-3 win over Baylor’s Finn Bass and Sven Lah while Tim Sah and Max Basing beat Baylor’s Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek by another 6-3 score.

Playing No. 1 singles for the Bears, Boitan cruised to 6-1 and 6-2 wins over Arthur Fery.

“I can say it now, he was sick last week,” Woodson said. “This is the Adrian I expected to come out on match day, especially in the NCAA Tournament. Fery was No. 1 in the country at the end of the fall. For him to beat him 1 and 2 in 55 minutes is something special. But I don’t think he would tell you it was anything out of the ordinary. That’s just Adrian.”

Stanford No. 3 Max Basing dominated his match with a pair of 6-1 wins over Baylor’s Lah.

Stanford’s No. 2-ranked Geller eased to a 6-3 win over Matias Soto in the first set, but the second set was much more competitive. Tied at 6-6, Geller broke Soto’s serve and then held his own serve to take the win.

With Baylor trailing 3-1, No. 5-ranked Paroulek beat Stanford’s Sangeet Sridhar, 6-3, in the first game and then finished it off with a tight 7-6 win in the second.

The next two matches finished in a flurry as Baylor pulled out the win.

After splitting the first two sets, the No. 5-ranked Bass rolled to a 6-1 win over Alex Rotsaert. In one of the tightest matches of the night, Juampi Mazzuchi won 7-5 and 7-6 decisions over Sah to complete Baylor’s comeback.

“Honestly, yeah, it was unbelievable,” Mazzuchi said. “I think this is why we are all here in college, to get the team experience. And after clinching a match like this, it’s amazing. I think we have to have the mindset of saying, we are not done yet. Elite Eight is not where we want to be. We want to win it all.”

