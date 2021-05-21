Baylor tennis rallies past Vols, into NCAA championship match

ORLANDO, Fla. — When the Baylor men’s tennis team found itself in a 2-0 hole versus Tennessee in the national semifinals, the Bears kept digging.
Top-ranked and second-seeded Baylor won three straight points on the singles courts, then Matias Soto finished off one more grinding battle.
Soto broke the serve of Tennessee’s Johannus Monday to complete a 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-5 victory that sent the Bears into the national championship match.
Baylor came back to defeat the third-seeded Volunteers, 4-2, on Friday at the USTA National Campus.
Soto and Adrian Boitan each had multiple chances to finish off the win on the No. 2 and No. 1 singles courts respectively. Tennessee staved off a few match points, but finally Soto got the winner and avoided a tie-breaker game versus Monday.
But the Baylor players held off on a boisterous celebration.
“I think it was just one more match,” Soto said. “We haven’t finished yet. I think that’s how we took it. One more match to go. Just business for me.”
The Bears will play the winner of the late Friday semifinal between No. 4 Texas and No. 1 Florida. The national championship match is set to start at 6:30 CT on Saturday evening back at the USTA courts.
Baylor (34-4) lost to Florida in the Elite Eight in 2019, the last time the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships were played. The Bears are well versed in playing the Longhorns as they have a 3-1 record against Texas so far this season.
Baylor will be looking to add to the team national championship the program won in 2004.
Bears coach Michael Woodson, who was named the head coach two weeks ago after serving as interim for the first nine months of this school year, said he might not watch much of the Gators-Horns match. Instead, he wants to spend a little more time with the Bears team.
“I was hoping that we would get this opportunity so that we can sit down together and everybody knows this is it,” Woodson said. “We’re going to empty the tank and enjoy one last ride together.”
Tennessee struck first by winning the doubles point in the semifinals. The Volunteers team of Martim Prata and Monday broke a tie by defeating Soto and Nick Stachowiak on the No. 2 court.
Then Tennessee notched its second point as Giles Hussey downed Baylor’s Charlie Broom, 6-4, 6-2.
But that's when the Bears made their stand.
Sven Lah earned Baylor’s first point with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Prata on the No. 3 singles court.
The Bears then evened the score when Spencer Furman beat Andrew Rogers, 6-3, 6-2 in No. 6 singles.
At that point, the No. 4 singles court became the most crucial of the match. Tennessee’s Luca Wiedenmann had taken the first set over Stachowiak, 6-1.
But the Baylor graduate transfer fought back to take the second set, 6-2.
Stachowiak controlled the third set and posted the first of the Bears’ three-set wins, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
“I knew my match was an important one,” Stachowiak said. “I knew Adi and Mati were the only ones left. Just looking at the scoreboards next to me and everything, I knew my match could be a big turning point. … I was prepared and I thought I handled the situation well.”
When Stachowiak finished, both Boitan and Soto were up a break in the third set. Tennessee closed the gap and made for some potentially nervous moments for the Baylor contingent.
“Even though we had opportunities in both matches and kind of let them go a couple times, I feel like we went for our shots,” Woodson said. “That’s all we can ask of those guys. They trust themselves in big moments and we came out on top.”