Baylor tennis rolling toward conference tourneys

With just 10 days remaining until they host the Big 12 Tournament, the Baylor women’s and men’s tennis teams kept their momentum going over the weekend.
The 10th-ranked Baylor women’ team made a trip to the Sunflower State and defeated Kansas State and Kansas in the span of just over 24 hours.
After the Bears’ Friday match at K-State was postponed until Saturday, they rolled up a 5-2 victory over the Wildcats to start the weekend.
On Sunday, Baylor rallied for a 4-3 victory over Kansas to improve to 19-3 on the season and 6-1 in Big 12 play.
The Bears fell behind 2-1 shortly after singles play began. But Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk, Kris Sorokolet and Mel Krywoj notched victories on the No. 4, No. 6 and No. 1 courts respectively to push the Bears to the victory.
Krywoj, playing in the top singles match, battled back for a three-set win. She defeated the Jayhawks’ Sonia Smagina, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the deciding point.
Baylor got on the board by winning the doubles point. Krywoj and Shakhraichuk claimed a hard-fought match over Kansas’ Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni, 7-6 (7-3). Bears Audrey Boch-Collins and Alicia Herrero beat the Jayhawks’ Tiffany Lagarde/Carmen Roxana Manu, 6-4.
“I’m proud of the way the ladies responded this entire weekend,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “They did a great job of being flexible for the K-state match and placing their energy where it needed to be this weekend. K-state and KU play tough and compete very well. They pushed us all weekend.”
While the Baylor women were winning on the road, the No. 3-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team swept a doubleheader at home on Saturday.
The Bears defeated Abilene Christian, 7-0, in the opener and No. 19 Texas Tech, 6-1, in the nightcap at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor’s Charlie Broom claimed the deciding point by beating the Red Raiders’ Dimitrios Azoidis, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, on the No. 5 court. Bears No. 1 singles player Adrian Boitan won a marathon match over Texas Tech’s Parker Wynn, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), in the final match to finish.
“(Boitan) fought himself throughout that match,” Baylor interim head coach Michael Woodson said. “There’s a reason Parker plays at No. 1 at Texas Tech and has great success. He puts you in extremely uncomfortable positions and he made Adrian very uncomfortable throughout the match. A ton of credit to him, but Adrian is the ultimate competitor when the match comes down to it. When the match is on the line, he will play his best tennis.”
The Baylor men (25-3, 3-0 Big 12) have two more Big 12 matches — at home versus Texas on Thursday then at TCU on Sunday — before the conference tournament begins on April 24. The Bears’ next two matches could likely decide the regular season conference championship as TCU is tied with Baylor for first place and Texas is close behind at 2-1 in Big 12 play. The Big 12 men’s tennis tournament begins April 24 at Hurd Tennis Center.