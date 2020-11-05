Baylor tennis sends veteran group to face 8 Big 12 schools in Stillwater

The Baylor women’s tennis team will travel to Stillwater, Okla., for the Fall Series Classic on Friday through Sunday.

The event will feature eight Big 12 conference schools competing at the Greenwood Tennis Center at Oklahoma State. Each of three singles draws will have championship and consolation draws in association with it, and Friday Baylor will begin play with doubles.

Baylor is sending a group of six veterans to the event, including seniors Angelina Shakhraichuk and Jessica Hinojosa. Four juniors will accompany the group with Livia Kraus, Kristina Sorokolet, Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj making the trip.

Herrero and Krywoj, Shakhraichuk and Sorokolet and Hinojosa and Kraus will serve as the pairs for Baylor in the doubles draw. All six players are split between the three singles draws.