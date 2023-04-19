Paula Barañano wants a conference title before she bids goodbye to college tennis.

As seventh-seeded Baylor (15-12) heads into the 2023 Big 12 Women’s Tennis Tournament for a 10 a.m. Thursday match against 10th-seeded Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Barañano said the Bears have grown up and found a groove over the course of the season.

“Yeah, we’re more mature, of course. We’re playing better,” Barañano said. “I mean, we train a lot, so we know we’re playing our system, trusting each other more, connecting on all the courts. So yeah, we are more mature I would say.”

The super senior from Mar de Plata, Argentina has seen Baylor from its lows to highs in the past five seasons. Barañano was thrown into the deep end as a freshman in the spring of 2019 when the Bears went 9-21 on a squad with no seniors and two players in-residence due to NCAA eligibility rules.

Due to COVID-19 cutting the 2020 season short, it wasn’t until 2021 that Barañano saw a breakthrough year, posting a 14-4 dual match record and leading Baylor with seven Big 12 wins in singles. In 2020, she was second on the team with 21 overall wins, finishing the spring with a16-6 mark.

One of two seniors, along with Isabella Harvison, on a 2023 roster full of freshmen and sophomores, Barañano has the experience to lead Baylor against tough competition this weekend.

“Every match is going to be a fight. We have to get ready but I’m sure we are going to give it our best and fight like we did all season,” Barañano said. “I mean, the tournament is also always special for us. It’s been a goal for me to win at Big 12, so I know the girls are going to give their best for me for the super senior for the last tournament.”

The Bears wrapped up the regular season in a close contest against two-time defending national champion Texas on Saturday, snapping a four-match win streak, including a Senior Night victory clinched by Barañano. But despite the 6-1 loss, head coach Joey Scrivano said Baylor is going into the tournament with a little bit more confidence and momentum.

“I was really proud of the effort and the focus in that match,” Scrivano said. “And if you look at the way we played them in January versus last week, night and day difference. Like I said, the team’s growing, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. You just want to maximize the players’ talent, and we’re getting there. It’s going in the right direction.”

Although the past week has the Bears in high spirits, Baylor isn’t going to overlook K-State. The Bears may have defeated the Wildcats in their last matchup, but were tested in the 4-2 contest. In what marked Scrivano’s 500th career victory, Baylor had to force a pair of three-set wins by sophomores Anita Sahdiieva and Liubov Kostenko.

Scrivano said K-State won’t be easy to overlook just because they’re at the bottom of the barrel.

“They pushed us. They’re a team that’s scratching and clawing and trying to finish their season on a high note,” Scrivano said. “So we know that they’re going to come after us and they’re not going to back down. Ultimately, though, that doesn’t really matter. We just have to do us and do everything we can to just be in the present.”

Baylor is bolstered in singles by No. 103 Alina Shcherbinina and No. 84 Harvison, who lead the team with 15 and 14 singles wins, respectively. On the doubles court, Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson, playing at No. 3, boast a 3-2 Big 12 record, including a win against the Wildcats in the previous meeting.

With the possibility of a postseason berth still unknown but a little more certain after the last five matches, the Bears are taking on the tournament one point at a time.

“Every match is going to be a fight. We have to get ready but I’m sure we are going to give it our best and fight like we did all season,” Barañano said.

Baylor men returning to health

Rarely does the defending champion find itself as the underdog.

Baylor men’s tennis (17-13) lost a lot of production following its third consecutive conference tournament title in 2022. After a season that saw injuries to two of their more experienced players, the fifth-seeded Bears might finally be at full strength heading into the 2023 Big 12 Men’s Tennis Tournament.

Baylor closed out the regular season with a 4-1 win over sixth-seeded Oklahoma State, with the Cowboys only point earned by former Bear Alex Garcia in singles play. The win snapped a two-match skid as the Bears were swept by Oklahoma on Friday and top-ranked Texas the week before.

“It was a really nice change of pace to be able to play on Sunday at full strength,” said Baylor men’s coach Michael Woodson. “It gave the guys a nice boost and I thought you saw that in our performance overall, our competitive level, and our excitement to be out there. It’s been a tough, tough year, with one thing after another happening. But it’s nice to be where we are now, we’re feeling good, and I think everybody’s excited for postseason.”

Although the Bears have a young squad with just three experienced upperclassmen in seniors Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and junior Tadeas Paroulek, the freshmen have picked up the pace.

Zsombor Velcz moved into the No.1 spot in the lineup when Paroulek hurt his ankle prior to the matchup with the Longhorns, just as Bass was returning after two months of being sidelined.

“The whole year has been challenging,” Grassi Mazzuchi said. “Finn was out until, what, two weeks ago? Then when we get Finn back, Teddy’s out. We were talking about it in one of the team meetings a couple days ago, which he was playing 2 or 3 in most of the lineups, so that moves most of the lineup one spot to the top.

“So, you had Zsombor at one. He had the chance to play (Eliot) Spizzirri, who was No. 1 in the country, from Texas. He had the chance to play that guy. He played (Jacob) Fearnley (from TCU). And that’s the same with the whole lineup. Everyone moves up a spot, and that’s good for our games. So, I think now that we are going to have the full squad, we are ready to go.”

The Bears will face the fourth-seeded Sooners again in the opening match at 9 a.m. Friday at Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence. It’ll be a true neutral site match as Kansas does not host a men’s tennis program.

In the last matchup, OU had home-court advantage and both teams dealt with a windy atmosphere. While it’s hard to beat the same team twice, Woodson noted the quick turnaround won’t lend the element of surprise.

“I don’t know if we’re going to sneak up on them because I think they know they had a situation where our number one player was out and didn’t play singles, which changes the entire dynamic,” Woodson said. “They were playing six different matches than they will be on Friday morning. Especially the way Teddy has been playing all year. He looked really good on Sunday and I know that they’re going to be ready for us.

“For us, it has to go the other way. We can’t be thinking, ‘we’re going to be so much better than we were on Friday night because Teddy’s in.’ They’re tough at every spot so we have to be ready to go, but I’m sure they will too. There’s a lot of respect going both ways.”

Baylor will enter the weekend with two ranked doubled squads in 24th-ranked Bass and Grassi Mazzuchi and 14th-ranked Velcz and Paroulek, with them picking up a 3-0 record in Big 12 play. In singles, Bass (No. 53) and Paroulek (No. 69) hold spots in the rankings. Grassi Mazzuchi and Velcz lead the team with 15 singles wins each with Paroulek, close behind boasting 12.

With Baylor entering as the fifth-seed, there may be less pressure. Even so, in the eyes of the senior from Mar de Plata, Argentina, there’s no point playing if you’re not there to win.

“Well, we go to win,” Grassi Mazzuchi said. “I mean, we are Baylor. If we aim for something different, it will be maybe like a limit for us. I don’t think we should aim for something different than winning the tournament.”

Live stats for all Big 12 Tournament matches will be available at big12sports.com and the championship rounds will streamed on ESPN+.