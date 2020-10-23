Baylor tennis starts fast vs. Texas, racks up 9 wins

Rain and wind pushed the Baylor and Texas women’s tennis match indoors, but it was the Bears who finished high and dry.

Baylor won four of five singles matches and five of six doubles contests to open up the HEB Baylor vs. Texas Shootout on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Angie Shakhraichuk and Anastasia Kharitonova teamed up for a pair of wins for Baylor while Audrey Boch-Collins and Kristina Sorokolet swept two matches as well. It marked the first time this season that each pair played with one another. Jessica Hinojosa and Livia Kraus helped the Bears complete the sweep in the second flight with a 7-6 (7-4) win over Texas’ Gabby Cusano and Simran Kortikere.

All five singles matches were decided in straight sets with Mel Krywoj, Boch-Collins, Alicia Herrero Linana and Kraus taking victories for the Bears.

The teams will wrap up play on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center, starting at 9 a.m.