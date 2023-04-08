Baylor women's tennis swept UT-San Antonio, 7-0, to open a three-match homestand Saturday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears are 13-11 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play with one conference match left before the the Big 12 tournament.

Liubov Kostenko and Danielle Tuhten paired up for the first time this season to get a 6-0 win then a 6-1 victory by Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson earned Baylor the doubles point.

ITA-ranked No. 95 Isabella Harvison picked up her 13th singles win of the season at the No. 2 spot with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexandra Weir. No. 90 Shcherbinina defeated Aleksandra Zlatarova 6-3, 6-2 on the top court to get the Bears up 3-0. Tuhten added the fourth point on court five, taking a 6-0, 6-4 win against Magda Tuells.

Daniella Dimitrov grabbed a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 4 over Adeliya Mukhutdinova, then victories by Kostenko at No. 3 and Thompson at No. 6 completed the sweep.

Baylor continues the homestand with a 4 p.m. match against New Mexico State Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.