Baylor tennis teams both pick in top 3 of Big 12 poll

The Big 12 conference released its men’s and women’s tennis preseason polls on Tuesday and Baylor’s teams are picked near the top of the standings.

The Baylor women received one first-place vote and were picked third by the conference’s head coaches. Baylor is coming off a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 when the Bears collected a 10-2 overall record and a 2-0 mark in Big 12 play. Most of the contributing members of last year’s roster are back with four freshmen added to the mix for 2021.

Texas received seven of the 10 first-place votes in the poll and were projected the regular-season champion. Oklahoma State finished second in the poll, which included two first-place votes, and Baylor finished third.

The Baylor men’s tennis was picked to finish second in the Big 12. The Bears received two first-place votes and sit just two points behind preseason favorite TCU. Oklahoma State, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech round out the poll, in that order.

Both teams open the season later this week. The Baylor men host Lamar and Abilene Christian on Friday, while the Baylor women will play Tyler Junior College and Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

