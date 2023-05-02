From kings to underdogs, the Baylor men’s tennis team knows it’s still got what it takes for the postseason despite being challenged by inexperience and injury this spring.

The Bears picked up a 25th straight selection to the NCAA Division I Tennis Tournament, heading to Columbia, S.C., as the No. 3 seed in the South Carolina Regional. Baylor will face a familiar squad in the first round, taking on Florida State at 10 a.m. Friday, a team the Bears beat, 4-2, during the ITA Kickoff Weekend earlier in the season.

The Seminoles and the Bears are two different teams now than when they played each other in late January, and the conditions are equally different. But according to Baylor head coach Michael Woodson, the Bears are excited and confident heading into the weekend.

“It’s crazy how fast the season goes by and a lot has certainly happened in between that match and where we are right now for both teams,” Woodson said. “But to be able to be in a position where we have a strong healthy lineup, like we did against them the first time, is exciting. So yeah, it has been a while but it doesn’t feel that way.”

At 17-15 in the dual season and 2-3 in Big 12 play, there was a slim possibility that Baylor would miss the tournament but wins over then No. 47 SMU and No. 57 Tulsa, as well as a conference victories over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, helped push the Bears in.

The Bears were unable to defend their conference tournament title, falling to Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. But Baylor’s early exit gave the team extra time to practice and return back to full strength with upperclassmen Finn Bass and Tadeas Paroulek shaking off the rust from the injury bug.

“There’s been no doubt that it’s been a difficult season for those reasons,” Bass said. “You know, I didn’t want to miss seven weeks of the season. Wasn’t planning to do that. But yeah, it’s great to have everyone back. I think OSU, it was the first time we had the full team since February, so that’s difficult. The confidence is high. I’m feeling good going into this weekend, the team’s playing well so we’re just looking forward to it.”

On top of Baylor making the tournament, the No. 14-ranked duo of Paroulek and freshman Zsombor Velcz will be heading to the main doubles draw, while Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi were named as fifth alternates. Paroulek and Velcz assembled 20-3 dual-match record and earned the most ranked wins on the team with five, as well as a perfect 3-0 record in Big 12 play.

The doubles tourney will kick off on May 23 after the completion of the team tournament.

While they’re used to being the hunted in the postseason, Woodson and Bass both noted it’ll be freeing to play as a lower seed this time around. The Bears feel they have a good chance to advance regardless.

“I think it’s it’s very important that we come out and use our experience and really embrace the underdog role,” Woodson said. “We’re the spoilers of this draw and I think everybody knows that. There’s not a lot of pressure on us, we’re the lower ranked team.

“If we lose in the first round, ‘Oh well, Florida State was supposed to beat Baylor.’ They’re the ones that are supposed to advance, South Carolina is supposed to come out of the group because they’re playing at home. But we know that we have a roster and results in the past that have shown that we can beat both of these teams and come out of that region. Yeah, we have to play into that for sure and decrease the pressure and build up the confidence.”

They may not have the target on their backs this time, but Baylor’s still Baylor. And the Big 12 is still the Big 12 as every men’s tennis squad in the conference earned a postseason spot. The No. 1 overall seed Texas and second-seeded Big 12 tourney champion TCU will host this weekend. The Horns will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round while the Horned Frogs play UT-Arlington.

Oklahoma will travel to face NC State in the Georgia Regional, OSU takes on Florida in Arizona and Texas Tech plays Louisville at Ohio State.

Should the Bears beat the Seminoles a second time they will face the winner between the South Carolina vs. South Carolina State match at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Baylor women anxious for NCAA dance

The Baylor women’s tennis team had to wait until the very end of the selection show to hear its name called on Monday afternoon, picking up its 24th NCAA Tennis Tournament bid as a program, and 17th under head coach Joey Scrivano.

The Bears (16-13) won’t have to travel too far, heading down to College Station to face a recent opponent in SMU at 10 a.m. Friday. The winner will take on the winner between the host Texas A&M or Quinnipac at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Baylor took down the Mustangs, 4-1, on Senior Night just three weeks ago, but SMU (16-8) has since been on a tear to earn a spot in the tournament.

“At the time we were fully aware of the significance of that match, and the team just did a great job,” Scrivano said. “I think there’s always things you can do better. So, we’ve already started figuring that out. But ultimately, yeah, there is a psychological component to it where you have to get yourself up to do it again.

“But that’s what great teams and great players do and that’s a part of the process for our team is to learn how to do that. It’s a reset. You have to learn from that last match — whether you won or lost — and be ready to play this one.”

The 2023 season was always going to be considered a bit of a rebuild for Baylor after saying goodbye to one of the best doubles duos in the nation in Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj. With just two seniors returning in Paula Barañano and Isabella Harvison, the young squad saw several young players step up, including sophomores Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson.

After dealing with the nerves of waiting until the end of the selection to hear their name called, Barañano said the team is excited to compete this weekend.

“I was really happy because these past two weeks we didn’t know if we were going to get in,” Barañano said. “So, seeing the Baylor name out there, I was happy for me, for the team. It’s just compete for Baylor one more time. ... It was fun to see (the younger players) nervous and asking me questions. ‘I don’t know this school. I don’t know this one.’ It was fun to go out there with them.”

Barañano, 9-13 in dual play singles, was responsible for clinching the match against SMU the first time, defeating the Mustangs’ Lana Mavor 7-6 (7-5), 6-0. The Argentinian also picked up a doubles win with partner Daniella Dimitrov, 6-2, over then-ranked No. 56 Taylor Johnson and Jackie Nylander.

Thompson and Shcherbinina didn’t finish their match with Mavor and Drew Morris the first time around, as the Bears earned the point on the other two courts, but the duo has boosted the Bears doubles play with a 7-3 record, including 3-2 in Big 12 play. Thompson stressed that the doubles point will be essential, especially playing a team for a second time in such a short amount of time.

“I think we learned a lot from that match. Like Paulie said, it’s always tough to beat a team twice,” Thompson said. “Doubles is definitely important every match. I think if you get that doubles point, it really helps, because then it’s like three more singles matches (to get to four points). So, doubles is always important.”