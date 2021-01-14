Baylor tennis teams serve up return

For spring sports, the next few months could be an exuberant return to competing for championships.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic cut short sports like baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track at the college level, none of those athletes got into the fiery moments of playing for titles. But they’re scheduled to be back in 2021.

For the Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams, that return begins this weekend. The Baylor men host matches versus Lamar at noon and Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Then on Saturday, the Baylor women host a doubleheader versus Prairie View A&M starting at 11 a.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor players and coaches from both teams met with the media on Zoom this week and expressed the joy of returning to competition.

“After everything ended in March, I was sad about the way it ended. I got back home and I didn’t know if I would come back to Baylor after that,” Baylor senior Constantin Frantzen said. “I didn’t know what would happen and I’m just really grateful to be here.”