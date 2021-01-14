Baylor tennis teams serve up return

For spring sports, the next few months could be an exuberant return to competing for championships.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic cut short sports like baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track at the college level, none of those athletes got into the fiery moments of playing for titles. But they’re scheduled to be back in 2021.
For the Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams, that return begins this weekend. The Baylor men host matches versus Lamar at noon and Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Then on Saturday, the Baylor women host a doubleheader versus Prairie View A&M starting at 11 a.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor players and coaches from both teams met with the media on Zoom this week and expressed the joy of returning to competition.
“After everything ended in March, I was sad about the way it ended. I got back home and I didn’t know if I would come back to Baylor after that,” Baylor senior Constantin Frantzen said. “I didn’t know what would happen and I’m just really grateful to be here.”
Frantzen and doubles partner Sven Lah were ranked No. 10 nationally in the preseason rankings released earlier this week. They’re two of the most experienced players on a roster that has swelled to 14 student-athletes going into spring team competition.
The NCAA allowed spring sports athletes to retain a year of eligibility that was lost when those sports were cut short last spring.
Like on the men’s team, the Baylor women have an experience-heavy roster going into the spring campaign. Coach Joey Scrivano’s team currently has 12 players, up two from a deep roster in 2020.
The Baylor women were 10-2 and bouncing back from a down season in 2019 when the pandemic ended play in mid-March last year.
“We feel like we want to keep the momentum going from last season. It wasn’t in our control what happened, so we just had to accept it and understand that we had to keep working hard and preparing for the next season,” junior Livia Kraus said. “We’re ready and we think the season could be a really good one.”
BEAR FACTS: The Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center will be limited to 25% capacity due to COVID-19 risk mitigation this season.