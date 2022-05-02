Baylor tennis teams set for NCAA Tournament

The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams gathered at the Ferrell Center to find out their NCAA Tournament destinations on Monday evening.

As expected the Baylor men, the national runner-up in 2021 and a top 5 team for most of this season, will host the first two rounds.

The Baylor women won’t have to travel far as they were slotted in No. 7 seed Texas A&M’s site.

The No. 3 Baylor men (26-3) open the tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday versus Abilene Christian (12-11) at Hurd Tennis Center on the Baylor campus. The winner of that match will play the Tulsa-Texas A&M winner in the second round on Saturday back a the Hurd.

"Three really good teams," Baylor coach Michael Woodson said. "Abilene is one of the best, most improved teams in the region. We had the opportunity to play them earlier this year and they’re a totally different team than they were last year. Really excited to see them have the success they’ve had in conference."

The Baylor women (15-8) open against Washington (14-11) at 10 a.m. on Friday. If the Bears advance, they’ll face either Texas A&M or Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Baylor men won the Big 12 Tournament, 4-2, over top-ranked TCU on April 24 and enter the NCAAs on a seven-match winning streak. The selection show broadcast tabbed the Bears as one of the hottest teams in the country and Woodson agreed.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to host the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament you know you’ve had a great season,” Woodson said. “I think these guys deserve it. What they said about being one of the hottest teams in the country is true.”

The Baylor men hosted the first two rounds a year ago on their way to the national final match. The Bears defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the opening round, then ousted Oregon in the second round, winning both matches, 4-0.

In doing so, Baylor advanced to the Sweet 16 at the USTA National Campus. The Bears then won dual matches against No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 7 TCU and No. 3 Tennessee to reach the tournament final against No. 2 Florida. The Gators claimed a 4-1 victory over top-ranked Baylor for the 2021 national championship.

The Baylor women hosted the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds in 2021. The Bears defeated Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the first round, but No. 18 Duke ended No. 8 Baylor’s run, 4-3, in the second round.

The Baylor teams will be competing for the chance to get to the national site at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill., which will host the Sweet 16 through national championship matches.

"We’re just trying to make sure that we’re clicking at the right time," Woodson said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.