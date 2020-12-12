Baylor-Texas Big 12 basketball opener postponed

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the No. 2 Baylor men's basketball team has postponed its Big 12 opener against No. 13 Texas on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor's recently scheduled nonconference game against Tarleton State at 7 p.m. Tuesday has also been postponed as the Bears have paused basketball activities.
"This is a difficult time for everyone involved in our program, but we always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," said Baylor coach Scott Drew in a statement. "The Big 12 prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date."
Baylor's next scheduled game is against Kansas State in Manhattan at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Baylor (4-0) has now had seven games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues, and have played three makeup games. With Drew out following a positive COVID-19 test, the Bears won makeup games against Louisiana and Washington on Nov. 28-29 in Las Vegas. They romped to an 83-52 win over SFA in their home opener Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
The only game Baylor has played on its original schedule so far has been No. 6 Illinois at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. After associate head coach Jerome Tang coached the Bears in the two games in Las Vegas, Drew was back on the sidelines to see the Bears pull off an impressive 82-69 win over the Illini.
The Bears were psyched up for their marquee showdown on Dec. 5 against No. 1 Gonzaga to be televised on CBS in Indianapolis. But that game was canceled at the last minute due to COVID-19 issues for Gonzaga.
Fueled by a talented roster of guards, five Baylor players are averaging double-figure scoring led by Jared Butler and Adam Flagler with 15.3 points per game, MaCio Teague with 14.0 and Davion Mitchell with 12.5. Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has come off the bench to average 10 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds, slightly more than defensive catalyst Mark Vital’s 7.5 rebounds.
Baylor’s bench has been tremendous this year, and was especially productive against SFA by amassing 43 points.
Flagler scored 14 points and nailed three of five 3-pointers while Tchatchoua collected 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot. Hitting two of three treys, Matthew Mayer added 10 points and two blocks while freshman guard LJ Cryer scored six points.
“Our bench has been phenomenal,” Drew said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with what they’ve done and how they’ve helped us get off to the start that we’ve gotten off to. They’ve been outstanding.”
Texas has been impressive in a 5-1 start, which includes a 69-67 win over No. 16 North Carolina on Dec. 2 and a 68-64 loss to No. 9 Villanova on Dec. 6.
“I see a lot of things that you’ve seen over the years, and that is really good players,” Drew said. “They’ve gotten older and better, and I think they execute and follow coach (Shaka) Smart’s game plan, and that’s why they’re off to a great start. I think whenever you have talented players that are older, like we have and they have, it’s a recipe for success.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!