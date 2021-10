The kickoff for the Baylor-Texas football game has been set for 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at McLane Stadium.

Both teams are on bye weeks after the Bears rolled to a 38-24 win over BYU to improve to 6-1 while Texas dropped a 32-24 decision to Oklahoma State to fall to 4-3.

The Bears moved into the Top 25 at No. 20 following Saturday's win over the Cougars while the previously No. 25-ranked Longhorns dropped out of the poll.