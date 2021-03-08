Baylor-Texas soccer postponed

The Baylor-Texas soccer game has been postponed from Thursday to April 1 at 6 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor's first two games in the spring schedule were canceled due to COVID-19 protocol, including an exhibition match against Texas A&M on Feb. 27 and a regular season match against TCU on March 6.
