Baylor tight end Logan Compton enters transfer portal
Baylor tight end Logan Compton enters transfer portal

Baylor reserve redshirt freshman tight end Logan Compton announced Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

After sitting out the 2019 season, Compton rejoined the Bears this summer after a Falls County grand jury cleared him of wrongdoing after hearing new evidence that road conditions — more than his excessive speed — played a major role in causing the June 2019 fatal crash that killed a mother of six.

The grand jury no-billed Compton three weeks after Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam dismissed a manslaughter indictment against him after discovering new evidence of the dangerous road conditions at the spot of that accident and two other fatal crashes since 2016.

Compton played high school football at Tomball High School where he was a three-star recruit.

