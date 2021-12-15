 Skip to main content
Baylor to amend Aranda contract
Baylor coach Dave Aranda has reached a verbal agreement to amend his current contract, according to athletic director Mack Rhoades.

Aranda had been mentioned as a potential candidate for several high-profile head coach openings, but he always said he was committed to building the program at Baylor.

Baylor is expected to make an announcement on Aranda's contract in the near future after it's finalized.

Aranda was recently named Associated Press Big 12 coach of the year after leading the Bears to the conference title with a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State on Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He is a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant national coach of the year award.

Now 11-2, the Bears earned a berth to the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss on Jan. 1. Baylor’s sudden rise followed a 2-7 record in Aranda’s debut season in 2020.

