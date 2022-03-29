 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor to face A&M in equestrian nationals

No. 6 Baylor will face No. 3 Texas A&M in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship quarterfinals on April 14 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

The other quarterfinal matchups include No. 1 Oklahoma State against No. 8 Fresno State, No. 2 Auburn against No. 7 SMU and No. 4 TCU against No. 5 Georgia.

The event will be held April 14-16 for the first time in Ocala after being held annually at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

Baylor has advanced to the postseason each year since the program’s inception in 2005-06. Last year, the Bears reached the NCEA semifinals for the first time under fifth-year head coach Casie Maxwell after upsetting No. 1 Auburn in the quarterfinals.

