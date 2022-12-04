Baylor to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl

After losing its last three games, Baylor fell to the bottom of the Big 12 bowl pecking order as it will play Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

While No. 3 TCU will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl, the Bears will play their bowl game at the Horned Frogs’ Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Bears will make their 11th bowl appearance in the last 13 years. But it’s a steep fall from last year’s Sugar Bowl where the Bears beat Ole Miss, 21-7.

Following their 38-35 win over Oklahoma in Norman on Nov. 5, the Bears moved into position for a repeat appearance in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington where they beat Oklahoma State, 21-16, last season to win the conference title.

The Bears needed a strong late run. Instead they lost consecutive games to Kansas State, TCU and Texas to finish the regular season with a 6-6 record after finishing with a school-record 12-2 record in 2021.

Following the regular season-ending losing streak, Baylor coach Dave Aranda dismissed defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties/special teams coach Ronnie Wheat.

With his background as a defensive coordinator, Aranda could presumably handle some of the defensive coaching responsibilities. However, Aranda hasn’t been available to the media since his postgame press conference on Nov. 25 following Baylor’s 38-27 loss to Texas in Austin.

In contrast to Baylor, Air Force has won its last four games over Army, New Mexico, Colorado State and San Diego State to improve to 9-3.

The Cadets feature a run-based offense led by Brad Roberts with 1,612 yards and 15 touchdowns, John Lee Eldridge with 701 yards and four scores and quarterback Haazig Daniels with 614 yards and seven scores.

Daniels has completed just 36 of 76 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Air Force’s defense has been exceptional all season as it leads the country in total defense by allowing 256.4 yards per game and ranks third nationally by allowing 13.25 points per game. The Cadets rank second nationally in pass defense by allowing 156.7 yards per game and ninth nationally in run defense by allowing 99.8 yards per game.

The Bears are 3-0 all-time against Air Force, including a 38-7 win in their last meeting in 1977 in Waco.

Eight Big 12 teams made bowl games, topped by TCU facing Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 and Kansas State playing Alabama on Dec. 31 in the Sugar Bowl.

Oklahoma State plays Wisconsin on Dec. 27 at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix. On Dec. 28, Texas Tech faces Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl and Kansas plays Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

On Dec. 29, Texas plays Washington in the Alamo Bowl while Oklahoma plays Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.