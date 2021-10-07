 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor to face Rangers' instructional league team Oct. 28
0 comments

Baylor to face Rangers' instructional league team Oct. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas Rangers will visit Baylor Ballpark on Oct. 28, as the Rangers’ instructional league team plays a game against Baylor.

It’s part of a tour by the Rangers pitting their instructional league team against Texas colleges. They’ll face Texas Tech in Lubbock Oct. 25, Dallas Baptist at Horner Ballpark on Oct. 26, and will face TCU at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth on Oct. 29.

First pitch is 6:30 p.m. for the Baylor game.

Kenny Holmberg and Carlos Cardoza, who managed Triple-A West Round Rock and Low-A East Down East, respectively in 2021, will oversee the Rangers’ instructional league’s games in Texas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert