Baylor to face Texas Rangers' instructional league team Oct. 28

The Texas Rangers will visit Baylor Ballpark on Oct. 28, as the Rangers’ instructional league team plays a game against Baylor.
It’s part of a tour by the Rangers pitting their instructional league team against Texas colleges. They’ll face Texas Tech in Lubbock Oct. 25, Dallas Baptist at Horner Ballpark on Oct. 26, and will face TCU at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth on Oct. 29.
First pitch is 6:30 p.m. for the Baylor game.
Kenny Holmberg and Carlos Cardoza, who managed Triple-A West Round Rock and Low-A East Down East, respectively in 2021, will oversee the Rangers’ instructional league’s games in Texas.
