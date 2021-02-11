Baylor to host 7 football games in 2021 at McLane Stadium

The Baylor football team will host seven games at McLane Stadium in 2021, including its first meeting against BYU since 1984.

The Bears will return to a 12-game regular season schedule after COVID-19 allowed the Bears to play only nine games in 2020 as they finished with a 2-7 record in Dave Aranda’s first season as head coach.

Baylor will play its homecoming game against BYU on Oct. 16 at McLane Stadium in the first game in Waco between the two schools since the Bears pulled out a 40-38 win over the Cougars at Floyd Casey Stadium on Sept. 10, 1983.

In 1984, BYU bounced back with a 47-13 romp over the Bears in Provo, Utah. Baylor is scheduled to face the Cougars in Provo in 2022.

With current Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes serving in the same role at BYU, the Cougars finished the 2020 season with an 11-1 record and was ranked No. 11 in the AP poll.

The Bears will open the season against Texas State in San Marcos on Sept. 4, and will host the Bobcats in 2022 and 2023.

After playing their home opener against Texas Southern on Sept. 11, the Bears will plunge into Big 12 play against Kansas in Lawrence on Sept. 18.