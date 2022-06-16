 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor to host Arkansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Baylor Norfolk st

Fifth-year senior forward Flo Thamba will be part of the Baylor basketball team that will face Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2023, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the Ferrell Center.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor men's basketball team will face Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2023, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the Ferrell Center.

The rest of the Jan. 28 games include Kansas at Kentucky, Texas at Tennessee, Auburn at West Virginia, Alabama at Oklahoma, Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, Florida at Kansas State, TCU at Mississippi State, Texas Tech at LSU, and Iowa State at Missouri.

