Baylor to host Arkansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Baylor men's basketball team will face Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2023, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the Ferrell Center.
The rest of the Jan. 28 games include Kansas at Kentucky, Texas at Tennessee, Auburn at West Virginia, Alabama at Oklahoma, Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, Florida at Kansas State, TCU at Mississippi State, Texas Tech at LSU, and Iowa State at Missouri.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
