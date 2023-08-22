The NCAA Tennis Championships are returning to Waco, albeit in a different form.

The NCAA has selected Baylor to host the 2024 pilot fall singles and doubles championships. In the past, the singles and doubles titles were decided after the NCAA team championships in the spring, as part of that event. But beginning in 2024, they’ll split into their own event held in the fall, and Baylor and Waco will mark the genesis of that journey.

That makes Baylor something of an NCAA tennis mecca, as it will also host the NCAA team championships in the spring of 2025.

“What an incredible opportunity for the City of Waco and Baylor University to be the first-ever host of the NCAA Fall Individual Championships in addition to the team event already scheduled for May 2025,” said Baylor men’s tennis head coach Michael Woodson in a release. “I want to thank (athletic director) Mack Rhoades and his incredible staff for all of their efforts and commitment to excellence in all aspects of the athletic department. The NCAA choosing to bring the nation’s best here to our campus is a testament to the quality of our facilities, the dedication of our athletic department and the rich history of our tennis programs. We cannot wait for what will certainly be a historic 2024-2025 school year.”

Additionally, BU women’s coach Joey Scrivano said he was “thrilled” that the event was coming to the Hurd Tennis Center.

“We can't wait to showcase our passion for the sport and create an unforgettable experience for all the participants,” Scrivano said.

The 2024 individual championships are set for Nov. 19-24, 2024, while the team tournaments will be held May 15-24, 2025.

Baylor last hosted the NCAA Tennis Championships in 2015.