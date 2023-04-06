The Baylor men's basketball team will host Seton Hall on Dec. 5 at the Ferrell Center as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle.

The Bears went 23-11 in 2022-23 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they dropped an 85-76 decision to Creighton, a member of the Big East. Seton Hall went 17-16 and lost in the first round of the NIT.

This will be the first-ever game between the two programs, but Baylor coach Scott Drew has gone 13-3 against Big East teams. Baylor was scheduled to face Seton Hall in November 2020 before COVID issues within the Bears' program forced the cancellation of the game.

The tipoff time and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.