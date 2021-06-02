Baylor to host Villanova in Sweet 16 rematch

Baylor will host Villanova on Dec. 12 at the Ferrell Center as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

The marquee nonconference game will be a rematch of the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA tournament in which the Bears pulled off a 62-51 win over the Wildcats on March 27 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It will mark the third straight season that the teams will play after Baylor defeated Villanova, 87-78, to win the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational title on Nov. 24, 2019.

The remainder of the Big East-Big 12 Battle games will feature Texas Tech at Providence on Dec. 1, Kansas at St. John’s on Dec. 2, Iowa State at Creighton on Dec. 4, Xavier at Oklahoma State on Dec. 5, Butler at Oklahoma on Dec. 7, Marquette at Kansas State and Connecticut at West Virginia on Dec. 8, Texas at Seton Hall on Dec. 9, and TCU at Georgetown on Dec. 18.

Tipoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

