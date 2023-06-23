Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and longtime men’s basketball analyst and former player Pat Nunley highlight the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame 2023 class that includes eight former student-athletes from six different sports.

Joining Muncy and Nunley in the latest class to be inducted will be J.D. Walton and Ken Quesenberry (football), Tiffany Townsend and Sandy Forsythe Massey (women’s track and field), Denes Lukacs (men’s tennis) and Stan Curry (men’s track and field).

Also recognized will be former tennis letter winner George Chandler as the latest addition to the “B” Association Wall of Honor.

The 2023 Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the Cashion Building Banquet Room on the Baylor University campus. The Baylor football team hosts Houston on Nov. 4 at McLane Stadium.

Tickets to the banquet are $50 per person, with table sponsorships also available at the green ($600) and gold ($800) levels and can be purchased by contacting the “B” Association at 254-710-3045 or by email at tammy_hardin@baylor.edu.