Baylor to play 8 spring soccer matches

The Baylor soccer team will play eight spring nonconference matches after the 2020 fall schedule was limited to nine games due to COVID-19.

The Bears finished 3-3-3 in Big 12 matches in the fall. Matches against Big 12 opponents this spring will count as nonconference games.

The spring schedule begins Feb. 27 with an exhibition match against Texas A&M at 5 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field. Baylor will face TCU in Fort Worth March 6 at 7 p.m. followed by home dates against Texas at 6 p.m. March 11 and LSU at 7 p.m. March 18.

The Bears will face Missouri in Tulsa at noon March 21 followed by a home game against Louisiana at 1 p.m. March 27, Oklahoma in Norman at 5 p.m. April 10, and Texas Tech at 2 p.m. April 17 at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament is set for April 18 with the bracket reduced from 64 to 48 teams. There will be 31 automatic qualifiers, with TCU earning the Big 12 bid, and 17 at-large picks. The Women’s College Cup will be held May 13-17.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.