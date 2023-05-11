Baylor will be part of a four-team men's basketball field in the 2023 NIT Season Tip-Off Nov. 22-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Florida, Oregon State and Pittsburgh will also be in the tournament. The bracket and schedule will be released later this summer.

It will mark Baylor's first appearance in the event, which has been around since 1985 and moved to Barclays Center in 2015.

The Bears previously announced a matchup with Seton Hall on Dec. 5 at the Ferrell Center as a part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. It will be the first-ever meeting between the Bears and the Pirates, with Baylor holding a 13-3 mark against Big East teams under Scott Drew.