Baylor to play Marquette in Big 12-Big East Battle

Baylor will face Marquette in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Nov. 29 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Bears and Golden Eagles will meet for the third time, playing for the first time since 1999 when the Bears took a 72-68 overtime win in Waco. Marquette beat the Bears, 74-64, the previous season in Milwaukee.
Baylor will enter the Big East-Big 12 Battle with a 13-1 record against Big East teams during the Scott Drew era, including a 57-36 win over Villanova on Dec. 12, 2021 at the Ferrell Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.