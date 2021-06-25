Baylor to sell pieces of national championship court

Baylor announced a partnership with Artsman, a Cincinnati-based company that specializes in crafting collectibles and custom items from game-used basketball courts, to offer a range of items made from the title court. Court-related memorabilia will be available beginning July 1 at artsmansport.com .

Artsman, in partnership with Baylor Athletics, has crafted an introductory collection of items and will roll out additional items in coming months and ahead of the Holiday season. Because all items are crafted from authentic, game-used court, no two pieces are exactly alike. Some scuffs and markings are to be expected from the on-court performance that brought the Bears their first men’s basketball national championship.