Baylor to sell pieces of national championship court

Baylor athletics is offering Bears basketball fans the chance to obtain a piece of the national championship court.
Baylor announced a partnership with Artsman, a Cincinnati-based company that specializes in crafting collectibles and custom items from game-used basketball courts, to offer a range of items made from the title court. Court-related memorabilia will be available beginning July 1 at artsmansport.com.
A special 48-hour pre-sale will be extended to Bear Foundation members only June 29–30. Bear Foundation members will receive a special code to access the site, preview and purchase the commemorative items.
Artsman, in partnership with Baylor Athletics, has crafted an introductory collection of items and will roll out additional items in coming months and ahead of the Holiday season. Because all items are crafted from authentic, game-used court, no two pieces are exactly alike. Some scuffs and markings are to be expected from the on-court performance that brought the Bears their first men’s basketball national championship.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
