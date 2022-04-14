Baylor track adds hurdler to signing class

Baylor track has added another athlete to its signing class, adding hurdler Allie Scott.

Scott, out of Houston’s St. Agnes Academy, won a pair of TAPPS state championships last year as a junior in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. She clocked 14.94 and 44.53, respectively, in those races.

Scott recently finished third in the high school 100-meter hurdles at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, running a personal-best 14.42.

Baylor head coach Michael Ford called Scott a “great fit” for both Baylor and the track and field program.