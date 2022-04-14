 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor track adds hurdler to signing class

Michael Ford (higher res) (copy) (copy)

Baylor track and field coach Michael Ford announced the addition of signee Allie Scott out of Houston's St. Agnes Academy.

 Baylor Athletics photo

Baylor track has added another athlete to its signing class, adding hurdler Allie Scott.

Scott, out of Houston’s St. Agnes Academy, won a pair of TAPPS state championships last year as a junior in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. She clocked 14.94 and 44.53, respectively, in those races.

Scott recently finished third in the high school 100-meter hurdles at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, running a personal-best 14.42.

Baylor head coach Michael Ford called Scott a “great fit” for both Baylor and the track and field program.

