Baylor track adds pair of signees

The Baylor track and field program announced the addition of two more fall signees on Monday, Aren Spencer and Victoria Adu.

Spencer holds the under-18 national record in Barbados in the triple jump at 46-6, which he jumped in 2019. He comes to the Bears from Harrison College in Christ Church, Barbados.

Spencer also finished second in the 400 in the most recent Barbados National Championships.

Adu is the reigning NJCAA national indoor and outdoor champion in the hammer and weight throws. She also won the college hammer throw title at the 2021 Drake Relays. A native of Berlin, Germany, Adu will make the move to Waco after spending her freshman season at Iowa Central Junior College.