Baylor track adds two more fall signees

Baylor’s track and field program has added two more fall signees to its 2021 recruiting class, adding Simone Ballard to the women’s team and Gary Moore to the men’s squad.

Moore hails from New Haven, Conn., where he competes in the throws. He heaved 62-1 in the shot put a week ago at a meet in New York and smashed the discus meet record at the Connecticut State Open, throwing 188-7. The previous record had held up since 1969.

Ballard is a sprinter and hurdler from Mayde Creek High School near Houston. She finished second in the 100 hurdles at both the USA Track and Field Junior Outdoor Championships and at the AAU National Junior Olympic Games.