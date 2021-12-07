 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor track adds two more fall signees
0 comments

Baylor track adds two more fall signees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Ford (higher res) (copy)

New Baylor track and field coach Michael Ford added a pair of signees this week: sprinter/hurdler Simone Ballard and thrower Gary Moore.

 Baylor athletics

Baylor’s track and field program has added two more fall signees to its 2021 recruiting class, adding Simone Ballard to the women’s team and Gary Moore to the men’s squad.

Moore hails from New Haven, Conn., where he competes in the throws. He heaved 62-1 in the shot put a week ago at a meet in New York and smashed the discus meet record at the Connecticut State Open, throwing 188-7. The previous record had held up since 1969.

Ballard is a sprinter and hurdler from Mayde Creek High School near Houston. She finished second in the 100 hurdles at both the USA Track and Field Junior Outdoor Championships and at the AAU National Junior Olympic Games.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert