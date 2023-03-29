One of the biggest stops on the outdoor schedule for Baylor track and field arrives this week, as the Bears make their annual pilgrimage to Austin for the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

BU qualified 23 total entries to the historic meet, including 12 men’s and 11 women’s events. The men also qualified the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays, while the women will take the 4x200 and 4x400-meter relay teams.

Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi (javelin) and Nathaniel Ezekiel (400mH) make their outdoor debuts for the first time since winning All-America honors in those events at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor National Championships.

The Baylor men’s squad comes in at No. 20 in the first round of the USTFCCCA outdoor rankings. A combined 27 ranked teams on the men’s and women’s side will compete in Austin.